Kendricks is in line to sign with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending the first eight seasons of his career in Minnesota, it took little time for Kendricks to find a landing spot with the Chargers. The veteran's signing shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as fellow inside linebackers Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy, and Troy Reeder are all unrestricted free agents this offseason. Last season, the 31-year-old Kendricks proved he could still contribute, playing a career-high 1,051 defensive snaps on his way to 137 tackles (87 solo), one sack, a fumble recovery and six passes defended. He'll look to build upon his stellar performance and provide a boost to an already impressive defensive unit.