Kendricks (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on the Chargers' injury report Friday.

Kendricks has been limited in back-to-back practices following Sunday's 30-13 win against the Bears, so it looks like he picked up a new rib injury during this contest. The 31-year-old also logged double-digit tackles for the first time this season during this Week 8 win, and he's now totaled 40 stops and two passes defended across five games. Kendricks will now have one more practice Saturday to improve his status before Monday's game against the Jets.