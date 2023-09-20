Kendricks (hamstring) missed the Chargers' practice Wednesday.
Kendricks could be in danger of missing a second straight game as he has now not practiced since before the team's Week 1 matchup. If the 2015 second-round pick is unable to play against the Vikings, Nick Niemann will likely play in his place.
