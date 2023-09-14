Kendricks (hamstring) did not participate at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at the Titans.
After he recorded seven tackles in Week 1, it's beginning to look probable that Kendricks will have to sit out with a hamstring issue in Week 2. In the event that he misses time, 2020 third-rounder Tanner Muse would be a candidate to potentially start in his place.
