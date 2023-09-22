Kendricks (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game in Minnesota.
No surprise here, as Kendricks was a non-participant at practice all week. The absence will mark his second straight due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Nick Niemann will again be a candidate to see increased snaps at linebacker.
