Kendricks (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday.

Kendricks missed the team's 28-24 win over the Vikings in Week 3 after he failed to participate at practice all week prior to the contest, so his return to the field Wednesday is a step in the right direction. The linebacker will look to increase his workload the next two days ahead of the Chargers' divisional contest with Las Vegas on Sunday.