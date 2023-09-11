Kendricks tallied seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

The middle linebacker was one of just four Chargers to play all 67 defensive snaps. The longtime Vikings linebacker will be a key defensive piece moving forward given his acumen as a coverage linebacker while simultaneously making a difference against the run game. Kendricks could see plenty of tackle opportunities against the run-heavy Titans in Week 2.

