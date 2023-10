Kendricks had 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

It was the first time Kendricks has reached double-digit tackles in a game since Week 16 of the 2022 season. He seems to have recovered from a hamstring injury that forced him out of Week 3 and has played at least 50 defensive snaps in each of the last three games. Kendricks is up to 40 tackles for the year, second on the team behind Kenneth Murray (52).