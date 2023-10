The Chargers claimed Bassey off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday.

The Chargers cut DL Christopher Hinton to make room. Bassey helps fill the void in Los Angeles' defensive backfield with the reported trade of J.C. Jackson back to the Patriots. Bassey appeared in one game for the Chargers last season, as he's bounced between the Broncos and Chargers since entering the NFL in 2020.