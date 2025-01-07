Elliott is signing a practice-squad contract with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott was waived by the Cowboys in late December after struggling in his return to the organization. The veteran running back averaged just 3.1 YPC on 74 rushes with three touchdowns while adding 69 yards on 12 catches over 15 games. Elliott began the campaign in a timeshare with Rico Dowdle, but the latter eventually established a stranglehold on the No. 1 running back role, relegating Elliott to 20 percent or fewer of the Cowboys' offensive snaps over his final six contests. While Elliott's contract with the Chargers is a practice-squad deal, Rapoport reports that Los Angeles is hoping that the 29-year-old can quickly get up to the speed. If that happens, Elliott could be a part of Los Angeles' playoff run, though that could also depend on when (and if) Gus Edwards is able to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season.