Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Activated from PUP list
Lamp (knee) was activated from the PUP list Monday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Lamp, who suffered a torn ACL during his rookie campaign in 2017, appears on pace to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The second-round pick is slated to compete with Michael Schofield and Erick Wren for the starting job at right guard.
