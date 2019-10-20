Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Carted off field Sunday
Lamp (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.
Lamp suffered the injury in the middle of the second quarter, and had to be carted off, showing some serious concern for the injury. As long as the Western Kentucky product is sidelined, look for Dan Feeney to take over at left guard.
