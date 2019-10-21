Lamp suffered a season-ending broken ankle during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lamp is bound to hit injured reserve in the near future. He'll work to recover in time for the 2020 season. It's a brutal loss for the Chargers' offensive line, which already lost center Mike Pouncey (neck) for the season. Dan Feeney will likely start at left guard going forward.

