Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Downgraded to out
Lamp (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against Tennessee.
Lamp suffered the injury during the second quarter, and had to be carted off the field after he was in significant pain. Now that he's officially out, Dan Feeney should continue to take over at left guard. It's likely more details will emerge in the coming days regarding the specifics of the injury.
