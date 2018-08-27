Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Expected to play Thursday
Lamp is expected to play in the Chargers next preseason contest against the 49ers, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Thursday will be Lamp's first in-game action since tearing his ACL during the 2017 preseason, an injury which ruined the guard's rookie campaign. The 24-year-old is expected to act as a swing lineman as he continues to work back into shape for the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Participating in team drills•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Activated from PUP list•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: No timeline for return•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Recovering from minor procedure•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...