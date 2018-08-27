Lamp is expected to play in the Chargers next preseason contest against the 49ers, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Thursday will be Lamp's first in-game action since tearing his ACL during the 2017 preseason, an injury which ruined the guard's rookie campaign. The 24-year-old is expected to act as a swing lineman as he continues to work back into shape for the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories