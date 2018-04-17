Lamp (knee) is nearing a full recovery following the torn ACL he suffered last season.

The 2017 second-round pick has already participated in early offseason workouts, suggesting he's at least closing in on 100 percent health. According to coach Anthony Lynn, Lamp is "right on schedule" as far as a complete recovery is concerned. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Lamp looks poised to get 2018 started on the right footing.