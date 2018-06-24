Chargers' Forrest Lamp: No timeline for return
General manager Tom Telesco said Lamp (knee) is progressing in his recovery but there isn't a timeline for the offensive lineman to return to action, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Lamp is bouncing back from a torn ACL in his right knee and has been held out of practice at times during the team's offseason workout program. While the 2017 second-rounder could possibly open training camp under some restrictions, there at least doesn't seem to be any concern over Lamp's availability for the start of training camp in late July.
More News
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Recovering from minor procedure•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Nearing full recovery from ACL injury•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Resumes running•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: On track to return from injury during OTAs•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Undergoes surgery•
-
Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Suffers torn ACL•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017