General manager Tom Telesco said Lamp (knee) is progressing in his recovery but there isn't a timeline for the offensive lineman to return to action, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Lamp is bouncing back from a torn ACL in his right knee and has been held out of practice at times during the team's offseason workout program. While the 2017 second-rounder could possibly open training camp under some restrictions, there at least doesn't seem to be any concern over Lamp's availability for the start of training camp in late July.