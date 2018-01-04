Chargers' Forrest Lamp: On track to return from injury during OTAs
Lamp (knee) is on track to return for OTAs in the spring, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
The 2017 second-round pick underwent surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, but it looks as if the lineman should be ready to practice heading into the next campaign. Projected as a starting guard prior to the injury, the emergence of Kenny Wiggins will likely make it more difficult for Lamp to find a starting spot along the offensive line.
