Lamp suffered a broken fibula during Sunday's loss to the Titans and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lamp was previously reported to have sustained a broken ankle, but coach Anthony Lynn clarified the fracture is actually to his lower leg. Regardless, the 25-year-old season is over and should be headed to injured reserve in the near future. Dan Feeney should take over at left guard for the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories