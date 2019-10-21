Lamp suffered a broken fibula during Sunday's loss to the Titans and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lamp was previously reported to have sustained a broken ankle, but coach Anthony Lynn clarified the fracture is actually to his lower leg. Regardless, the 25-year-old season is over and should be headed to injured reserve in the near future. Dan Feeney should take over at left guard for the Chargers.