The Chargers placed Lamp (lower leg) on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Caplan sustained a broken fibula during Week 7's loss to the Titans. He'll miss the remainder of the season on IR and work to get back to full health for 2020. Dan Feeney figures to slot into the starting lineup at left guard going forward.

