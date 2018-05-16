Lamp (torn ACL) underwent a minor procedure on his knee this offseason, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Given the turbulent season that was 2017 for Lamp, any sort of procedure, no matter how small, spells some concern. Coach Anthony Lynn hinted that Lamp could return full health soon, however. As of right now, it looks as if the big fella is partaking in some drills on a limited basis. We'll keep an eye on his development over the next few weeks as he looks to get back on track in 2018.