Lamp underwent a minor procedure on his right knee this offseason, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Lamp missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL in the right knee, so it's somewhat concerning that he required a follow-up procedure. Even so, head coach Anthony Lynn suggested that Lamp could be back to full health in the near future, so it looks like the 24-year-old will remain in the mix for a starting role at guard once training camp arrives.