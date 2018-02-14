Lamp (knee) said Wednesday that he's resumed running and remains in line to take part in offseason workouts with the team, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports. "I'm feeling really good so far," Lamp said. "I'm five months post [surgery], and coming along really good. The training staff and I have been working Monday through Friday, and we've been starting to run and do things like that."

A second-round pick out of Western Kentucky last April, Lamp was set to compete for a starting gig at guard for the Chargers before an ACL tear suffered on the third day of padded practices in training camp ended the rookie's season before it even started. Fortunately for Lamp, the timing of his injury and the surgery that followed should put him on track to be a full participant in training camp during the upcoming summer. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lamp could again be in the conversation for a starting role at guard.