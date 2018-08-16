Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Sitting out Saturday
Lamp (knee) will not play during Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Lamp's activation from the PUP list is an encouraging sign, but it doesn't appear as though he's ready yet to take the field in game action. He missed all of his rookie campaign in 2017 after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, so he will have to get up to speed if he has any hopes of starting immediately in 2018.
