Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Starting camp on PUP list
Lamp (knee) is beginning training camp on the PUP list, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Lamp is working his way back from a torn ACL, so his placement on the PUP list comes as no surprise. The team has stated in the past that Lamp is progression well in his recovery, and the hope is that he'll be ready for Week 1. A second-round pick from 2017, Lamp will be expected to compete for a starting role at right guard when he returns to action.
