Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Still recovering from torn ACL
Lamp is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2017 preseason, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Lamp has clearly progressed in his recovery, having avoided the PUP list, but does not appear close to a return to on-field action. The 24-year-old missed his entire rookie season due to the ACL injury, and will need to get up to speed in a reasonable amount of time for any hope of earning a significant role on the Chargers' offensive line this season.
