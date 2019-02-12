Chargers' Forrest Lamp: Will compete for starting job
Lamp is expected to compete for a starting spot along the offensive line in 2019, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 second-round pick has struggled to make much of an impact in his two seasons in the NFL to date. Lamp's rookie campaign ended prematurely thanks to a preseason ACL tear, an injury that essentially forced him to redshirt his sophomore season in the NFL as he continued to work back into shape. Now two years removed from the severe knee injury, Lamp is expected to compete for a starting guard spot and likely will have a leg up on the incumbent, Michael Schofield III, should he have his roster bonus picked up in March. Given the Chargers' offensive line ranked near the bottom of the league according to Pro Football Focus, it seems likely the franchise will bring in a number of potential options, meaning Lamp isn't necessarily guaranteed a starting job despite his high draft selection.
