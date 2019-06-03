Chargers' Fred Trevillion: Joins Chargers

Trevillion signed a contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Trevillion went undrafted out of San Diego State this spring after catching 22 passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns for the Aztecs in his senior season. The 24-year-old will likely face long odds to make the Chargers' 53-man roster.

