Chargers' Gabe Nabers: Lines up deal with Chargers
Nabers signed a one-year contract with the Chargers following the NFL Draft.
The switch from college head coach Jimbo Fisher to Willie Taggart likely helped Nabers secure an NFL future, as the talented athlete transitioned to tight end once the new regime began at Florida State. In two seasons at tight end, Nabers caught 18 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns, but it seems likely the Chargers will ask him to play fullback in an effort to find a replacement for Derek Watt, who signed with the Steelers this offseason.
