The Chargers signed Jennings to a contract Tuesday.

Jennings was cut from the Chargers' practice squad Sept. 7, but he's back with the team on the 53-man roster to add depth at wide receiver after KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. Jennings has not played in a regular-season game since 2019 as a member of the Dolphins, but he could see some reps in the Chargers' Week 2 tilt against the Raiders on Sunday if one or both of Ladd McConkey (ribs) and Derius Davis (undisclosed) were ruled out.