Smith accumulated five tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed for two interceptions in the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Smith had a stellar defensive night, picking off superstar quarterback Josh Allen twice while the Chargers defense amassed five turnovers. Smith picked off Allen at the Buffalo 43-yard line in the first quarter and the Chargers' 10-yard line on a bobbling grab that landed in his chest during the second quarter. The free safety was starting due to the absence of Elijah Molden (hamstring) but held up well in coverage and made the Bills pay for testing him so frequently.