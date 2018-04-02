Smith has reached an agreement with the Chargers on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith played for the Giants in 2017, starting one game and completing 21-of-34 pass attempts for 212 yards and a touchdown. The move brings depth to the Chargers' quarterbacking corps, with an aging Philip Rivers now backed up by both Smith and Cardale Jones. Whether Smith or Jones will take over as the No. 2 remains to be determined.