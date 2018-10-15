Smith attempted one pass for eight yards and also carried the ball twice for minus two yards in the 38-14 win over the Browns.

Smith entered the game midway through the fourth quarter with the win already well in hand. Given the success of Philip Rivers thus far (1,702 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions), it would be stunning to see Smith earn significant playing time other than a major injury to the team's franchise quarterback.

