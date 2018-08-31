Smith is expected to be named the backup quarterback after a preseason battle for the role with Cardale Jones, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The former 2013 second-round pick completed four of his six attempts for 16 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers; hardly eye-popping totals, but the performance was evidently enough to solidify Smith's position as the No. 2 QB on the depth chart. Smith would be an intriguing fantasy option situated alongside a plethora of talented weapons such as Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon, but given Philip Rivers has never missed a game since taking over as the starter 13 years ago, it's unlikely he'll ever get that opportunity.