Smith completed six of his eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, and also ran two times for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Seahawks.

Smith was the first quarterback to relieve starter Philip Rivers, playing into the first drive of the second half. Given the competition with Cardale Jones has been neck-and-neck up until this point, it's telling that Smith was allowed to play almost a full two quarters, and looked well doing so. Week 4 will likely be the deciding factor as to who will earn the starting gig, but at least for now, Smith appears to have the upper hand.