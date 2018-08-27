Smith completed seven of his 11 passing attempts for 45 yards and an interception in Saturday's 36-7 preseason loss to the Saints.

Locked in a heated battle with Cardale Jones for the backup position, Smith didn't do much to separate himself, tossing two pick-six interceptions, one of which was called back due to a penalty. The former Jets starter did enter Saturday's preseason game after Jones, but that decision seemed based more on getting the younger QB reps with the second unit as opposed an indication of the Chargers preferred pecking order. Regardless of who wins the battle, neither player appears to be in a position to garner any sort of fantasy relevancy considering Philip Rivers' excellent health throughout his career.