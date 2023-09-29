Everett (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Everett was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday, suggesting that he has recovered from the illness. The tight end is a candidate to take on more targets with wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, but Everett has ceded red-zone opportunities to Donald Parham, who has three touchdowns on seven targets. Meanwhile, Everett has yet to find the end zone on 12 targets this season.