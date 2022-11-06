Everett caught five of eight targets for 36 yards and added one rushing attempt for no gain in Sunday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.

Everett notched a third consecutive five-catch performance but didn't make much of an impact otherwise. He has drawn 24 targets over the past three games and should continue to see plenty of looks from Justin Herbert in Week 10 against the 49ers, especially if Keenan Allen (hamstring) and/or Mike Williams (ankle) remain sidelined.