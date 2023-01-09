Everett secured three of five targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Everett offset a minuscule yardage total with a three-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter, his second touchdown in as many games. Everett didn't top 42 receiving yards in any of his last four games and failed to exceed that mark in seven of the last eight overall, but he could play a larger role in Saturday's wild-card road matchup against the Jaguars if Mike Williams is limited or sidelined by the back injury that forced his early exit Sunday.