Everett (hip) was present for practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Everett was inactive for this past Sunday night's win over the Bears, but the tight end's presence at Thursday's practice suggests that he has a chance to return to action Monday night against the Jets. The Chargers' first injury report of the week will reveal Everett's official participation level.
