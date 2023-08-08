Everett (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Everett didn't participate in Sunday's scrimmage due to an illness, but the Chargers' top tight end is back on the field as the team's preseason opener approaches. The 29-year-old is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he recorded a career-best 58 catches (on 87 targets) for 555 yards and four TDs in 16 games. As long as he remains healthy, Everett merits fantasy roster/lineup consideration while working in a passing offense led by QB Justin Herbert.