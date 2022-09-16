Everett caught six of his 10 targets for 71 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Everett once again put together a solid day for fantasy managers stepping in as a key target with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined. Unfortunately the veteran tight end's night will mostly be remembered for a momentum-changing play in the contest. Everett set up the Chargers on the precipice of a go-ahead touchdown to begin the fourth quarter following receptions of 26 and seven yards. Despite motioning to be subbed off the field, the team opted for a hurry-up offense and targeted Everett for a third time only for the 28-year-old to make little effort toward the pass which resulted in a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown. It's hard to imagine Everett will continue to see this type of volume in future weeks, but it's clear he's a focal point of the offense and should be in low-end TE1 consideration Week 3 against the Jaguars.