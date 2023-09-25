Everett caught all six of his targets for 30 yards in the 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Everett acted as an extension of the running game, with quarterback Justin Herbert dumping the ball off a number of times to his veteran tight end. Everett (38 snaps) and Donald Parham (34 snaps) continue to split playing time relatively evenly, but it was the latter who has posed a significant threat in the red zone, catching two short touchdowns Sunday. Expect Everett to continue to be a reliable, albeit unremarkable, fantasy option in a Chargers offense that has leaned heavily on wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (knee) in the absence of running back Austin Ekeler (ankle).