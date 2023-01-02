Everett recorded three receptions on three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams accounted for the majority of the targets from Justin Herbert, leaving minimal opportunity for Everett and other peripheral pass catchers. However, Everett got a target near the goal line and converted that into a six-yard touchdown to put the Chargers up 24-10. It was his first trip to the end zone since Week 4, though Everett still has seen his role decrease in recent weeks due to the return of both Williams and Allen.