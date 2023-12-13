Everett (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Las Vegas.

Everett is one of the many Chargers with a larger target share projection now that Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out, albeit in the context of an offense starting Easton Stick instead of Justin Herbert (finger) at quarterback. Everett should be fine for his usual role after the Chargers listed him as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.