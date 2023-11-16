Everett remained sidelined at practice Thursday due to chest injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Everett left the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Lions early due to a back injury and was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the team's first Week 11 practice report with the same issue, but the team has since updated the nature of his injury. in any case, two straight absences to begin Week 11 prep cloud the tight end's availability for Sunday's game against the Packers. He'll need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday.