Everett didn't participate in Sunday's scrimmage due to an illness, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Everett was one of several Chargers missing from Sunday's practice session due to an illness, but it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his regular-season availability. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.
More News
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Steps up in playoff loss•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Another touchdown in Week 18•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Catches touchdown in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Solid outing in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Piles up targets•