Coach Brandon Staley termed Everett (groin) day-to-day Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Everett made an early exit from Sunday's loss at San Francisco due to a groin injury, finishing Week 10 with two catches (on two targets) for 23 yards. In his previous eight appearances this season, he was good for at least a 57 percent share of snaps and averaged 6.6 targets per game, taking advantage of a mostly absent Keenan Allen (hamstring) and back-to-back DNPs from Mike Williams (ankle). As a result, Everett will be a player to watch as the Chargers gear up for Sunday's NFC West showdown with the Chiefs.
