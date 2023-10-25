Everett didn't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Everett exited this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what was described as a quadricep issue. However, the tight end is evidently dealing with a different injury as this weekend's game against the Bears approaches. If Everett ends up sitting out Week 8, Donald Parham and Stone Smartt would be in line to see added snaps at tight end.