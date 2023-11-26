Everett (chest) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Everett, who is officially listed as questionable, appears in line to play Sunday night. The same is true for wideout Jalen Guyton (groin), though Schefter notes both players will need to avoid any pregame setbacks before being cleared. In any case, official word on Everett's availability will come when the Chargers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.